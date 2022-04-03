The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Raskin: Long Gap In Trump’s Jan. 6 Call Logs Seems ‘Suspiciously Tailored To Heart Of Events’

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Raskin: Long Gap In Trump’s Jan. 6 Call Logs Seems ‘Suspiciously Tailored To Heart Of Events’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who serves on the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Sunday said the panel views the revelation of former President Trump’s seven-hour gap in his Jan. 6 White House call logs as a development that seems “suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events” surrounding the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/raskin-trump-call-logs-gap-january-6-committee?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=raskin-trump-call-logs-gap-january-6-committee

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version