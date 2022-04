Articles

Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday denied that President Biden has privately vented his frustrations with Attorney General Merrick Garland over his handling of the Jan. 6 investigation, which the New York Times reported this weekend.

