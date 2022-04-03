Blunt Announces 'No' Vote On KBJ While Excusing Thomas' Conflicts

Articles

MO GOP Sen. Roy Blunt tells ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he just can't bring himself to vote for a highly qualified Black woman for the Supreme Court, just prior to blowing off Clarence Thomas' glaring conflicts of interest and the need for him to recuse himself in cases involving his wife.

Blunt even admitted that the nomination would be historic and overdue, but here's the lame excuse he gave for the no vote:

BLUNT: You know, I've thought -- initially, my sense is that the president certainly had every good intention and every right in the campaign to talk about putting the first black woman on the court. I think it's time for that to happen. I was hoping that I could be part of that. I had a great conversation with her. Really, there are two criterias, I said immediately. One is, is the person qualified for the job? And two is, what's her judicial philosophy? She's certainly qualified. I think she's got a great personality, I think will be a good colleague on the court. But the judicial philosophy seems to be not the philosophy of looking at what the law says and the Constitution says and applying that, but going through some method that allows you to try to look at the Constitution as a more flexible document, and even the law. And there are cases that show that that’s her view. read more

