64th Grammy Awards

Tonight in Las Vegas the 2022 GRAMMYs will take place and can be seen live on CBS - 5PM PST 8PM EST.

Every young aspiring musician dreams of being nominated for a Grammy. I was fortunate to attend three Grammy awards, two in Los Angeles and one in Miami before a doctor crippled me back in 2004, ending my music dreams.

There will be some interesting speeches throughout the night, but the music is the thing. I'm sure the bleep machine will be working overtime not to offend the MAGA cult.

The great Tony Bennett will not be appearing during tonight's show, unfortunately, due to his illness.

“Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognized along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy for their album ‘Love for Sale.’ To have the album nominated in six categories including Album of the Year and Record of the Year is an incredible honor. Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept.

