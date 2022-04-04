The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Who Can It Be Now?

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

Who Can It Be Now?

The folks at KRTV had quite the surprise last week:

The KRTV Great Falls Eyecam - perched atop the U.S. Bank building downtown - is usually used to check on weather conditions in our community.

Sometimes, however, the camera catches something a bit unusual - sometimes a spider or moth, or occasionally a bird.

And early on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, it was something even a bit more rare - an owl!

The video they have on the link is even funnier because of the anchors sitting in front of the screen.

capture

What do you suppose is going through the owl's mind?

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/who-can-it-be-now

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version