VP Harris Refuses To Blame Democrats For GOP Obstruction

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with Joy Reid to answer a wide range of questions during an in-depth interview that aired on the evening of April Fool's Day. Rest assured, though, Harris' answers to Reid's questions weren't reflective of any kind of foolishness. Not one fraction of an ounce.

The entire interview is worth your time, but of note is Harris' insistence on placing responsibility (BLAME, if you will) where it belongs for any discontent with limits on what Dems have been able to deliver: on Republicans.

Reid began by noting a recent NBC poll, "showing a disconnect between the performance of the economy and as you said, you know, the actual substance of what has been passed, and what American voters have received." She continued, "And people's contentment, including with the administration, there is an enthusiasm gap that's north of 10, 12%. Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats, and dig down into the numbers because many in the Democratic base don't feel they have gotten what they voted for, what they were promised by the Biden-Harris campaign, now that it is the Biden-Harris administration."

The dreaded "enthusiasm gap." Reid, however, tried to focus on the two Democrats (by registration, at any rate) often blamed for blocking progress.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/joy-reid-kamala-harris

