Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022

Above, Florida's own Less Than Jake performs The State of Florida. Today we go south to the Sunshine State, which is neck-and-neck with Texas (America's Lab for Bad Policy) in America's Culture Wars.

Kevin Drum notes that Republicans want to CRUSH Disney.

Balloon Juice presents: Fascism, Florida Style!

Weasel Words of Wisdom asks: Who's Groomin' Who?

The Rude Pundit answers the grooming question.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap's Blog sums up the week as only he can.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

