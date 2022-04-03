GOP Rep. Lies To MAGA Cult, Claiming Trump Caught Bin Laden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022

At another one of Trump's ego-fests in Michigan this Saturday, Michigan GOP Rep. Lisa McClain falsely claimed that Trump was the one that caught Osama bin Laden. Apparently there are no amount of shameless lies that can embarrass any of these people, or their idiot cult followers, for that matter.

She was also caught lying about unemployment.

Rep. McClain: What we have now is a shambles. It’s a complete mess. Unemployment, 40 year high pic.twitter.com/wEaem0LF4w — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2022

Twitter responded to her nonsense with the scorn that it deserved.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/gop-rep-tells-maga-cult-trump-caught-bin