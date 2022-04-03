The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Rep. Lies To MAGA Cult, Claiming Trump Caught Bin Laden

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

At another one of Trump's ego-fests in Michigan this Saturday, Michigan GOP Rep. Lisa McClain falsely claimed that Trump was the one that caught Osama bin Laden. Apparently there are no amount of shameless lies that can embarrass any of these people, or their idiot cult followers, for that matter.

She was also caught lying about unemployment.

Twitter responded to her nonsense with the scorn that it deserved.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/gop-rep-tells-maga-cult-trump-caught-bin

