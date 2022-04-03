The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Bartiromo Invents Conspiracy Theory: China Is Plotting 'To Kill Us Off'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Bartiromo Invents Conspiracy Theory: China Is Plotting 'To Kill Us Off'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo speculated on Sunday that China has a plot to take over as a the number one world power by killing Americans through drugs and Covid-19.

During her Sunday Morning Futures program, Bartiromo explained China's supposed plot to Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

"Look at all these illicit narcotics coming into the country," the Fox News host opined. "It's incredible to me. We know [China President] Xi Jinping overall goal is they want to overtake the United States as the number one super power."

"What are they doing? Trying to kill us off here with Fentanyl on top of the Covid disaster two years ago?" she wondered.

"They numbers speak to it, Maria," Hagerty agreed. "They're flooding the border, working with their partners the illegal cartels."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/bartiromo-invents-new-conspiracy-theory

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version