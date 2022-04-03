Fox Host: The 'Left Very Intentionally Targeted Disney'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022 16:39 Hits: 7

During yet another segment encouraging everyone to "cancel" Disney over the company's opposition to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay" bill, host Rachel Campos-Duffy made this ridiculous assertion on this Sunday's Fox & Friends.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, first of all, I believe the left very intentionally targeted Disney. Disney represents everything wholesome that we sort of nostalgically remember about, you know, being part of Disney, and going to Disney, watching these movies. I mean, Snow White actually has a scene, the old original, my favorite by the way Disney film of all, and Snow White is actually praying in that.

I don't think boycotts work because I've, you know, I've had Sean cancel and then un-cancel and cancel and un-cancel Netflix how many times? Right? I mean, this happens, and so I think the answer is what the Daily Wire is doing, which is they have this $100 million investment in children's entertainment. Maybe somebody will go, I'm going to build a new theme park.