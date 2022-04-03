Fox Host Demands Republicans Destroy Disney

Articles

Sunday, 03 April 2022

Fox's Laura Ingraham sent a spine-tingling (/s) message to Disney for refusing to support Florida's horrendous "Don't Say Gay" bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law this week..

Using a few leaked clips by Christopher Rufo, who created the hysteria over CRT, Republicans are claiming Disney is trying to indoctrinate your kids, groom them for pedophiles, and promote "gender swapping."

Sounding grave and parental, Ingraham warned, "And when Republicans get back into power, Apple and Disney need to understand one thing. Everything will be on the table. Your copyright and trademark protection. Your special status within certain states and even your corporate structure itself."

Republicans constantly tell us how much they support the free markets and private corporations against any government regulation or intervention. And yet:

"The antitrust division and justice needs to begin the process of considering which American companies need to be broken up once and for all," Ingraham screeched.

Fox attacks Democrats as Marxist anti-American haters trying to destroy America, just for wanting to help the working class not live in poverty and sickness.

Every Republican claim about what they stand for is a lie.

