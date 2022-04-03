Teen Mom Boebert: LGBTQ+ Community Should Be 21 Before Coming Out

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
Wingnut GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to prevent people in the LGBTQ+ community from making "life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity" before the age of 21.
Rep. Lauren Boebert raised a question on social media regarding an age requirement for people who make choices about "their sexuality and identity."
"We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products," the Colorado official said in a tweet on Friday.
[...]
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/teen-mom-boebert-lgbtq-community-should-be