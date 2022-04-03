Teen Mom Boebert: LGBTQ+ Community Should Be 21 Before Coming Out

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022 17:21 Hits: 8

Wingnut GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to prevent people in the LGBTQ+ community from making "life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity" before the age of 21.

Rep. Lauren Boebert raised a question on social media regarding an age requirement for people who make choices about "their sexuality and identity."

"We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products," the Colorado official said in a tweet on Friday.

We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products.

Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 1, 2022

[...]

read more