MAGA Republicans Hold 'Emergency' Meeting Over Ukraine Fallout

If the shoe was on the other foot, we'd be getting endless "Republicans in disarray" reports from our corporate media. Don't hold your breath for that to ever happen with this report.

According to a report from Politico, Republicans allied with Donald Trump, and who want America to stay out of involvement in halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, held an "emergency" meeting to get their messaging straight as they battle members of their own party. Politico's Jacob Heilbrun is reporting the meeting occurred on Thursday at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Washington, attended by lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul (R- KY), Rep. Tom Massie (R0KY) and aspiring Ohio senator J.D. Vance who have been very vocal about their opposition to U.S. intervention in Ukraine.

Here's more from the Politico article:

