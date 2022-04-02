The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

MAGA Republicans Hold 'Emergency' Meeting Over Ukraine Fallout

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

MAGA Republicans Hold 'Emergency' Meeting Over Ukraine Fallout

If the shoe was on the other foot, we'd be getting endless "Republicans in disarray" reports from our corporate media. Don't hold your breath for that to ever happen with this report.

According to a report from Politico, Republicans allied with Donald Trump, and who want America to stay out of involvement in halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, held an "emergency" meeting to get their messaging straight as they battle members of their own party.

Politico's Jacob Heilbrun is reporting the meeting occurred on Thursday at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Washington, attended by lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul (R- KY), Rep. Tom Massie (R0KY) and aspiring Ohio senator J.D. Vance who have been very vocal about their opposition to U.S. intervention in Ukraine.

Here's more from the Politico article:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/maga-republicans-hold-emergency-meeting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version