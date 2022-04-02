The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ginni Thomas Swayed Trump To Hire Extremists And Fire Others

An article in The Daily Beast shows that at least some in Trump World are doing their best to distance themselves from Ginni Thomas:

Years before she became one of then-President Donald Trump’s most prominent coup supporters, Ginni Thomas was already notorious in his West Wing for, among other things, ruining staffers’ afternoons by working Trump into fits of vengeful rage.

“We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal,” said a former senior Trump administration official. “When Ginni Thomas showed up, you knew your day was wrecked.”

