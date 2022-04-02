Media Uses Hunter Biden As Excuse To Ignore Real Scandals

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 13:30 Hits: 2

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.



Eagerly deploying newsroom resources to the perpetually overblown Hunter Biden story — just as Trump and Fox News kick off a new smear campaign — CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post gladly did the GOP’s bidding this week. Signing off on the idea that the Hunter Biden story remains a scandal simply because Republicans say so, the press has adopted a Whitewater-like obsession with the perpetual dead-end story.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/media-debacle-hunter-biden