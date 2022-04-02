CNBC's Jim Cramer Melts Down: Amazon Workers Unionizing 'Dreadful'

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 15:18 Hits: 3

CNBC's famously wrong-about-everything-to-do-with-business-and-the-economy pundit proved yet again he knows nothing about how businesses and unions work together in the real world. Jim Cramer thinks that unions dictate to businesses, and that is simply "dreadful."

Source: Raw Story

CNBC host Jim Cramer does not appear enthused about the historic win for organized labor that occurred on Friday when an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island voted to unionize.

While discussing the victory on CNBC, Cramer complained that Amazon will no longer be allowed to order their workers at the Staten Island warehouse to show up whenever they're needed.

"If you can't tell your employees when they work, then you're really not able to have much of an ability to move product," he said. “The unions will be in charge of time that you need to work, and that would be dreadful!"

...

"No one wants to work certain shifts," he said. "So you can just say, 'Listen I'm not going to work that shift.' And Amazon would not be able to say, 'Yes you must work it!' So that's what's at stake with unions."