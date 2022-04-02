Aren't Fox Hosts Outraged Their Bosses Won't Cover Hunter Biden's Laptop?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 15:30 Hits: 3

Fox and other right-wing pundits, politicians, and media outlets have been having strokes over Hunter Biden's laptop since the New York Times and Washington Post took an interest in it.

Screams of liberal bias, anti-Trump paranoia, and claims of "Deep State—Big Tech" conspiracies against The Former Guy could be heard throughout the night, even though no wrongdoing by Hunter Biden has been uncovered anywhere.

As Eric Boehlert writes, "Eagerly deploying newsroom resources to the perpetually overblown Hunter Biden story — just as Trump and Fox News kick off a new smear campaign — CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post gladly did the GOP’s bidding this week. Signing off on the idea that the Hunter Biden story remains a scandal simply because Republicans say so, the press has adopted a Whitewater-like obsession with the perpetual dead-end story."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/why-arent-fox-news-hosts-upset-fox-news