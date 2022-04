Articles

You could say education has become something of a wedge issue — in other words, an issue that parties use to try to divide the opposing party to shake loose new voters. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with political scientists Sunshine Hillygus and Patrick Egan about the history of wedge issues and how they shape U.S. politics.

