Report: Ginni Thomas Regularly Gave Trump ‘Insane’ Lists Of People To Hire

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 14:37 Hits: 0

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, privately met with then-President Donald Trump multiple times while he was in office to personally offer whack advice on whom the loyalty-obsessed Trump should keep in his White House, the Daily Beast reports.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/ginni-thomas-trump-memos-hire-fire-conspiracy-theorists?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ginni-thomas-trump-memos-hire-fire-conspiracy-theorists