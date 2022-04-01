The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Report: Ginni Thomas Regularly Gave Trump ‘Insane’ Lists Of People To Hire

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Report: Ginni Thomas Regularly Gave Trump ‘Insane’ Lists Of People To Hire

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, privately met with then-President Donald Trump multiple times while he was in office to personally offer whack advice on whom the loyalty-obsessed Trump should keep in his White House, the Daily Beast reports.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/ginni-thomas-trump-memos-hire-fire-conspiracy-theorists?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ginni-thomas-trump-memos-hire-fire-conspiracy-theorists

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version