Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 17:50 Hits: 0

When a judge writes nearly 300 pages in an order that may well be quickly overturned, they’re trying to send a message beyond the judicial action itself.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/federal-judge-florida-primal-scream-voting-rights-martin-luther-king-sb90?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=federal-judge-florida-primal-scream-voting-rights-martin-luther-king-sb90