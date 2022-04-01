What Increasingly Partisan And Venomous Wisconsin School Board Races Reveal About American Elections

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 22:05 Hits: 2

This article was originally published by ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom.

About a month ago, three conservative candidates for school board seats in the west Wisconsin city of Eau Claire stoked controversy about a teacher training program that they claimed could exclude parents from conversations about their children’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/partisan-venomous-wisconsin-school-board-races-reveal-about-american-elections?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=partisan-venomous-wisconsin-school-board-races-reveal-about-american-elections