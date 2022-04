Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 20:27 Hits: 5

NPR's Kelsey Snell talks with Grant Ginder about his new novel, Let's Not Do That Again, drawing inspiration from his time as a speechwriter and exploring political dynamics in families.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/01/1090355060/grant-ginder-melds-political-and-family-dysfunction-in-let-s-not-do-that-again