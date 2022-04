Articles

Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which was approved unanimously in the Senate after a version was approved in the House late last year, aims to ease shipping backlogs at U.S. ports.

(Image credit: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

