Psaki Flattens Clownish Reporters Daring To Question Her Ethics

If only the so-called "liberal" media cared so much about the ethics about Trump's parade of clownish press secretaries back when he was in office.

First Ed O'Keefe, of CBS News — the network that made the super ethical decision to hire Mick Mulvaney just to have access to the MAGA crowd — asks Jen Psaki this about reports she has plans to leave the White House and take a job with MSNBC:

Of course, she answers beautifully and transparently, but that's not good enough. Kristen Welker has to get in on the act.

"How can you continue to be an effective briefer if you do, in fact, have plans to join a media outlet?" Welker asked, completely oblivious to the in-depth answer Psaki just gave O'Keefe, or wanting her own sound bites. Or both.

