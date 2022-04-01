Tucker: Nobody Was Trans Until Four Years Ago

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 21:47 Hits: 5

Tucker's got his panties in a twist again. This time about Biden's video supporting transgender Americans. It was a remarkable statement.

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

As I said on The Professional Left Podcast this week, his statement was sincere and also politically astute, given that the polls show "don't say gay" bills are hurting Republicans. Biden in his video mentions those fails by name.

But Tucker treats this video with distain and what he thinks is snark. Transcript via Media Matters:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/tucker-nobody-was-trans-until-four-years