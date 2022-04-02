Alleged Pervert Roger Stone Backs Madison Cawthorn's Orgy Story

Articles

Saturday, 02 April 2022

Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s fellow Republicans are very unhappy with him. Cawthorn’s claims that other Republicans have invited him to cocaine orgies are, apparently, what it takes to get House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to issue a public rebuke to a member of his party. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar spoke at a white nationalist event and McCarthy had a private chat with them, then went to reporters and explicitly promised that they’d get their committee assignments back if Republicans take the House. Cawthorn, on the other hand, got not just the private chat but a public tongue-lashing.

“I mean he’s got to turn himself around,” McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday. “This is unacceptable and there is no evidence to this, he changes what he tells and that’s not becoming of a congressman. He did not tell the truth.”

Unnamed Republicans also lavishly dished on what happened at the meeting. It’s a virtual certainty they were linked to McCarthy and speaking with his permission to further trash Cawthorn.

