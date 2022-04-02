Arizona Is Purging Voters And Kyrsten Sinema Helped

Articles

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.

Advocacy organizations argued the state-level GOP measure was able to advance because Sinema and fellow right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) joined with Republicans earlier this year to tank a proposed change to the Senate filibuster, an archaic rule standing in the way of federal voting rights legislation that would prohibit voter purges and other suppression tactics.

"History will judge Governor [Doug] Ducey and his enablers, who through their actions—or in Senator Kyrsten Sinema's case, inaction—allowed for today's attack on our freedom to vote," Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, said in a statement Wednesday.

Harvey warned that the new Arizona law, known as H.B. 2492, "threatens to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters and silence the voices of older, minority, and low-income voters in particular."

