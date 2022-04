Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022

Now that COVID appears to be easing off, people are getting back to doing "normal" things again. Unfortunately, that also includes more and more people returning to work in their offices. And returning to the office means having to find clothes that still fit and aren't too badly stained or have a permanent aura of body odor attached to them. Stephen Colbert addresses this latest COVID related challenge with some, er, helpful(?) suggestions.

Open thread below...

