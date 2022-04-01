The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stop The Steal Rally Planner Is Very Annoyed About Subpoena

If you didn't know who the wacky, arrogant Caroline Wren was, you might even buy her feigned outrage over being subpoenaed by the House committee for her part in the Jan. 6th Stop The Steal rally. She talked to Ari Melber last night.

She complained to him for most of the segment.

"It's a primary pillar of American democracy to protest your government and for private citizens, you know, for Congress to be able to just come in and seize a year's worth of your text messages, your emails, your call logs, your geological information absent any warrant or due process, I think is very concerning," she said.

She also told Ari "hundreds of thousands" attended the rally on the ellipse and only a handful attacked the Capitol. Ari quickly corrected her, pointing out an estimated 10,000 were there and that about 2,000 of them stormed the Capitol - or one in five, as he said.

Oh, and she threatened payback for Democrats when Republicans take over the House. She's a real piece of work.

Watch the whole thing, she's just incredibly annoying.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/stop-steal-rally-planner-very-annoyed

fShare
