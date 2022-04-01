Trump White House: The Dog Must Have Eaten Our Phone Logs!

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 12:09 Hits: 9

This is just plain embarrassing. News organizations are tying themselves in knots to rationalize Trump's seven-hour phone records gap on Jan. 6th -- while the insurrection was taking place. Via Axios:

On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously unreported detail that may play a role in explaining the incomplete records for a key stretch of time.

Her absence — coupled with the already shambolic state of record-keeping in the Outer Oval — also could complicate efforts to piece those details back together 14 months after that fateful day.