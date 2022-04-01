The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CBS Media Critic Stephen Colbert On The Mulvaney Hiring: WTF?!

Colbert reacted to his network's hiring of Trump's former White House chief of staff with equal parts astonishment and dismay.

Source: The Daily Beast

This week, CBS News announced it had hired Mick Mulvaney, who served as the budget director and chief of staff under former President Trump, as its newest contributor.

“Recently, my network has gotten a lot of criticism—much of it from itself—because CBS News has hired the ex-president’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to ‘provide political analysis across the network’s broadcasts and platforms,’” explained Mulvaney’s network-mate, Stephen Colbert, on Thursday night’s Late Show.

The late-night host then stared directly into the camera and exclaimed, “What the fuck?!”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/cbs-media-critic-stephen-colbert-mulvaney

