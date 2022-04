Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 1

The modern environmental movement and the far-right movement might appear to be on opposing sides of the political ideology spectrum. But overlap does exist and researchers say it's growing.

(Image credit: Illustration by Delcan & Company + Julia Grayson)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/01/1089990539/climate-change-politics