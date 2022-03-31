Where Things Stand: Another Far-Right Rep Is Bringing Another Fake Grievance Issue To DC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 22:15 Hits: 2

The domino effect is playing out much quicker than I expected.

I wrote just yesterday about far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) bringing an on-its-face small potatoes issue to Congress, introducing a resolution — co-sponsored by 20 other Republicans — that would recognize the second place finisher of an NCAA women’s swimming tournament as the first place winner. Both of the impressive athletes are women. The first place winner is a trans women. Hence the discriminatory and socially backwards uproar.

On the same day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reportedly announced her plans to write a federal version of Florida’s homophobic “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

