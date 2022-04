Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 22:49 Hits: 2

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Thursday took aim at former President Trump’s vocal praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s unprovoked and deadly invasion of Ukraine, following the former president’s demand for Putin to help him dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/white-house-klain-trump-putin-hunter-biden?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-klain-trump-putin-hunter-biden