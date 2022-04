Articles

Russia's invasion of Ukraine requires the EU to upgrade its EaP policy framework from non-committal to geostrategic. Offering Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine membership perspective would not only support the EU's rhetoric of shoring up sovereignty but also defend democracy.

