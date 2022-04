Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 23:12 Hits: 5

In his new budget, U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a 20 percent minimum tax on households with a net worth of more than $100 million. The proposal highlights the debate over what the government should do about the soaring fortunes of the wealthiest Americans. VOA’s Laurel Bowman reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-proposes-raising-taxes-on-super-wealthy-americans/6510156.html