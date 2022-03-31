The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Apparently Democrats Are The Only Ones Capable Of 'Gaffes'

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.

Most of President Joe Biden’s historic foreign policy speech given over the weekend was washed away by the press. For days, journalists fixated not on how the Poland address marked a fundamental change in the West’s relationship with Russia, but on a nine-word ad-lib that Biden added to the text, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” in reference to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Journalists rushed in to claim the “gaffe” had produced “shock waves” around the world. (It did not.)

Swinging into theater criticism mode and searching for a conflict narrative, the press obsessed over the semantics story, portraying Biden as “undisciplined” and creating a monster “distraction” — an “unforced error” — as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/democrats-gaffes-joe-biden

