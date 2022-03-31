'GOP Propaganda Mill' Facebook Hires Firm To Attack TikTok

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 23:00 Hits: 10

The new revelation Wednesday that Facebook hired one of the largest Republican consulting firms in the United States to carry out a public attack campaign against rival platform TikTok was seen as further evidence of the social media behemoth's growing alliance with the GOP political apparatus.

According to the Washington Post, which first reported Facebook's move, the campaign against TikTok orchestrated by Targeted Victory, a digital-first agency based in Virginia, "includes placing op-eds and letters to the editor in major regional news outlets, promoting dubious stories about alleged TikTok trends that actually originated on Facebook, and pushing to draw political reporters and local politicians into helping take down its biggest competitor."

"These bare-knuckle tactics, long commonplace in the world of politics, have become increasingly noticeable within a tech industry where companies vie for cultural relevance and come at a time when Facebook is under pressure to win back young users," the Post added.

Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook's parent company Meta, defended the campaign, telling the newspaper that "we believe all platforms, including TikTok, should face a level of scrutiny consistent with their growing success."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/gop-propaganda-mill-facebook-hires-firm