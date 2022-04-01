The Scandal Of All Scandals: Pizzagate!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

Forget Trump's involvement with the J6 riots. Forget Trump's attempted coup of government. Forget Trump's missing 7 hours. Fox is on top of the hot story that could very well crumble the entire government and be the end of the Biden administration.

We're talking Pizzagate here! Pizzagate is, as you may have already heard, the incredible scandal about Joe Biden's frailty put on display when he temporarily choked on a piece of pizza with jalapeno peppers on it. Good Gawd, how could this administration leave America so vulnerable to all of our enemies?!

Wait. We are just talking about the fact that someone put jalapeno peppers on a pizza, right? Who the hell does that? It's almost as bad as putting pineapple on a pizza, amirite?

Open thread below...

