Cawthorn Mum After GOP Leadership Meeting On Cocaine And Orgy Claims

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Wednesday refused to answer questions about allegations of cocaine and orgies after he met with Republican leadership.

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that GOP leadership would meet with Cawthorn after he claimed he had been invited to an orgy and observed cocaine use while in Washington.

Cawthorn was spotted on Wednesday leaving McCarthy's office after attending a 30-minute meeting with the House GOP leader and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Cawthorn declined to answer questions about the meeting.

NEW: Rep. Madison Cawthorn just left McCarthy’s office. He met with the GOP leader and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) for roughly 30 minutes.

Cawthorn didn’t respond to my questions about the meeting as he was leaving. pic.twitter.com/zjPaGEMBte — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 30, 2022

