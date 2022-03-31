Report: DOJ Grand Jury Has Been Secretly Targeting Trump World For Months

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:34 Hits: 7

Sources told reporters that the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol includes the preparation and funding for the rally that preceded the riot, as the DoJ examines the full extent of the conspiracy to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. Via the Washington Post:

In the past two months, a federal grand jury in Washington has issued subpoena requests to some officials in former president Donald Trump’s orbit who assisted in planning, funding and executing the Jan. 6 rally, said the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The development shows the degree to which the Justice Department investigation — which already involves more defendants than any other criminal prosecution in the nation’s history — has moved further beyond the storming of the Capitol to examine events preceding the attack.

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, are a legally fraught puzzle for federal investigators. Prosecutors and FBI agents must distinguish between constitutionally protected First Amendment activity, such as speech and assembly, and the alleged conspiracy to obstruct Congress or other potential crimes connected to fundraising and organizing leading up to Jan. 6.

