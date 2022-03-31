U.S.: Putin Advisors Afraid To Tell Him How Badly War Is Going

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 13:02 Hits: 8

U.S. officials are describing Putin as "ignorant" because his advisors are shielding him from how badly the invasion is going. Morning Joe digs in.

"U.S. intelligence officials determined Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russia's military struggles in Ukraine," Mika Brzezinski said.

"A U.S. official provided NBC News with declassified intelligence claiming there is persistent tension between Putin and his ministry of defense. That's because some senior advisers are, quote, 'too afraid to tell him the truth' about Russia's failures in Ukraine. U.S. officials believe Putin has been getting incomplete or overly optimistic reports about the status of Russian troops, creating a mistrust between Putin and his military leaders.

"Officials told the New York Times the Russian leader seemed genuinely unaware that his military had been using conscripts in Ukraine and that drafted soldiers among those killed in action. They say Putin's ignorance showed a clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information to the Russian president. Officials also said Putin had an incomplete understanding about how damaging western sanctions had been on the Russian economy. Here's what some Biden administration officials had to say yesterday."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/us-putin-advisors-afraid-tell-him-how