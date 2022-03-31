The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Soldiers Suffer Acute Radiation Syndrome At Chernobyl

Yaroslav Yemelianenko, who works for the Public Council at the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management, called them "irradiated terrorists" on Facebook. He seemed unsympathetic to their plight and likely permanent health problems as a result. "Digging the trenches in Radu Forest, bitches? Now live the rest of your short life with this."

And he's right. Depending on the level of their exposure, some of them will be dead within 4-6 weeks of showing symptoms of ARS.

Source: Daily Beast

Several hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.

The troops, who reportedly dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 1986 nuclear disaster. The area is considered so highly toxic that not even highly specialized Chernobyl workers are allowed to enter the zone.

