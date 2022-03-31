Fox News General Claims U.S. Wants Putin To Win

Articles

Retired General Jack Keane is apparently paid by Fox to forget which country he serves.

Keane told Fox News that President Biden doesn't want Ukraine to win the war against Russia for fear of "adverse consequences."

On Fox, it appears that every Trump supporter who has a gig on the network is instructed to concoct as many unsubstantiated theories to undermine President Biden as possible. Even when faced with a hostile invasion that has a massive impact on the entire world.

Keane has been a regular on Fox for some time. Back in 2016, he turned down Trump's offer to be Secretary of Defense.

Talking to Martha MacCallum on Wednesday, Keane claimed that every action President Biden has taken was done "not to provoke Putin."

The reason? "Fear of adverse consequence."

No one in America wants the United States to go to war with Russia. And neither do our NATO allies, so they all take measured and smart moves to aid Ukraine.

Does Keane approve of sending our nuclear subs to patrol Russia's coast to pressure Putin as Trump proposed? Would that spark an "adverse consequence?"

Keane says Ukraine has the advantage now in the war. "We don't want to provoke Putin."

