GOP Insiders Want You To Think Ginni Thomas Is An Incompetent Hack

Jonathan Last of The Bulwark tells us that we're taking Ginni Thomas much more seriously than Republican insiders do.
Here is a secret no one in Washington is willing to say out loud: Ginni Thomas is an idiot. The only reason she was texting the president’s chief of staff instead of being the angry cat lady on Facebook is because she married a man who got himself appointed to the Supreme Court.
... what we’re dealing with isn’t an intellectual, or even a smooth operator, but a Boomer with an internet connection, an important spouse, and too much time on her hands.
... Literally everyone in conservative Washington knows this about her... I wish I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard people in the various precincts of Conservatism Inc. laugh about the self-important preening, unserious dabbling, and incompetent hackery of Ginni Thomas over the years—in the wistful way a butler might indulge a wealthy child.
As Exhibit A, Last reproduces emails Thomas sent to some right-wing listservs. One reads in part:
Subject: WOW - Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke!!!
Compelling man. IMHO.
Well read.
Inspiring.
Please consider helping more eyes and ears use this video interview to absorb what Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is saying about Trump, America, the media and what is needed right now....
Here's another:
