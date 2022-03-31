GOP Insiders Want You To Think Ginni Thomas Is An Incompetent Hack

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 16:00 Hits: 10

Jonathan Last of The Bulwark tells us that we're taking Ginni Thomas much more seriously than Republican insiders do.

Here is a secret no one in Washington is willing to say out loud: Ginni Thomas is an idiot. The only reason she was texting the president’s chief of staff instead of being the angry cat lady on Facebook is because she married a man who got himself appointed to the Supreme Court.

... what we’re dealing with isn’t an intellectual, or even a smooth operator, but a Boomer with an internet connection, an important spouse, and too much time on her hands.

... Literally everyone in conservative Washington knows this about her... I wish I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard people in the various precincts of Conservatism Inc. laugh about the self-important preening, unserious dabbling, and incompetent hackery of Ginni Thomas over the years—in the wistful way a butler might indulge a wealthy child.