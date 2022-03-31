Pelosi Takes Aim At Clarence Thomas's 'Ethical Standards'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Speaker Pelosi pulled no punches against Justice Thomas over his wife Ginni Thomas' involvement in trying to help Trump overthrow the government.

A reporter shouted, "Do you think Clarence Thomas should resign?"

"I don't think he ever should've been appointed," Pelosi said.

Pelosi explained in their new bill HR1, "We have a call for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics. They have no code of ethics."

Mockingly the Speaker said, "Really, the Supreme Court of the United States they're making judgments about the air we breathe and everything else and we don't know what the ethical standard is?"

Pelosi was incredulous that the Supreme Court doesn't have a code of ethics, like every other judge in this country.

She continued, "People say from time to time, well it's a personal decision of the judge as to whether he would or should recuse himself."

"Well if your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup of our country, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards," Pelosi opined.

Boom!

At a minimum, Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from all cases involving the J6 insurrection.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/speaker-pelosi-takes-aim-clarence-thomas