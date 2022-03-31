The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Don't Say Gay' Bill Is Hurting Republicans. Here's Proof

At long last, Democrats are on offense when it comes to messaging.

"Don't Say Gay" has quite a ring to it. And it's working.

You can tell it's working because the panel on Gutfeld last night took major pains to attempt wrangling DeSantis's totally unnecessary bigot bill out of the "Don't Say Gay" nomenclature.

Jeanine "is that a wig" Pirro, freshly demoted from her Saturday show, did protest too much, claiming this is a "California imposing their WOKENESS on Florida" problem. Gosh, that sure does make DeSantis a weakling.

"...what is California, the woke people in California, how dare they impose their concepts or their ideas on Florida which overwhelmingly supports this bill that did not for one second does it say 'don’t say gay'.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/dont-say-gay-bill-hurting-republicans

