Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 22:42 Hits: 0

A month into Russia’s unprovoked, violent and deadly war on Ukraine, former President Trump is demanding Russian President Vladimir Putin turn his focus elsewhere: digging up dirt on … Hunter Biden.

