Where Things Stand: J.D. Vance Is Just A Trump Body Double At This Point

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 22:56 Hits: 0

QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) recently endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance’s bid for the Republican nomination in Ohio’s Senate race. And as he continues his descent into Trumpian madness, he’s welcoming the far-right lawmaker’s support — and all the white nationalist ties that come with it — with open, orange-tinted arms.

It’s quaint now, but I wrote a bit here about my impression of Vance from the perspective of a young person living in a small conservative town in the Midwest at the time. I was once cautiously stirred by “Hillbilly Elegy” for what it did to seemingly usher-in a new wave of nuance surrounding conservative intellectualism. But I was also deeply skeptical of his approach to Republican values; a style that seemed far too generous to the GOP during an era in which the conservative movement largely shrugged off the vile and racist rhetoric overpowering the party.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/j-d-vance-trump-body-double-greene-fuentes-gosar-ohio?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=j-d-vance-trump-body-double-greene-fuentes-gosar-ohio