Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 09:05 Hits: 3

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Theresa Cardinal Brown of the Bipartisan Policy Center about plans to lift a public health order that kept migrants out of the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/31/1089885292/biden-administration-aims-to-lift-pandemic-border-restriction-known-as-title-42